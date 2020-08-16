Actor and Producer Ash Christian Dies at 35

Instagram

The founder of Cranium Entertainment who won an Emmy award in 2014 for his web series has passed away in his sleep at the age of 35 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Ash Christian, Emmy-winning producer, actor, filmmaker, has died aged 35.

The star and founder of Cranium Entertainment died in his sleep on Thursday (13Aug20) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Variety reports. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Ash has appeared in several TV shows including “The Good Fight“, “The Good Wife“, and “Law and Order“, and in 2014 won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special-Class Short-Format Daytime Program for his web series “mI promise“.

He shared the award with his producing partner Anne Clements and executive producers Lauralee Bell and Scott Martin.

“Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime,” Anne shared in a statement. “He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious. My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones.”