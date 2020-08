New York Mets owners Jeff and Fred Wilpon are inching closer to selling their franchise, and the most star-studded group looking to buy the team may be the one that wins the bid.

Multiple MLB executives told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that the ownership group led by Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez is considered the “clear-cut favorite” to win the Mets bid. The interested parties reportedly have until Aug. 31 to submit their best offers.