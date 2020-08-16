5 teams that should be sellers at MLB trade deadline

We’re approaching the midway point of the 2020 MLB season and the trade deadline, set for Aug. 31, is quickly approaching. While the expanded playoff field will provide some clubs with more opportunities to contend, several teams would be better off being sellers at the deadline.

We’re approaching the midway point of the 2020 MLB season and the trade deadline, set for Aug. 31, is quickly approaching. While the expanded playoff field will provide some clubs with more opportunities to contend, several teams would be better off being sellers at the deadline.

With the MLB trade deadline now just two weeks away, let’s examine five teams that should be sellers.