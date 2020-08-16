32% of Blockfolio Users Say Know Nothing of DeFi By Cointelegraph

32% of Blockfolio Users Say Know Nothing of DeFi
Despite an increasing number of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects, people are still unsure what DeFi is exactly, a poll conducted by portfolio tracker Blockfolio showed.
The poll, conducted over its Signal product, asked the level of involvement users have around DeFi. It received 8,897 votes, with 32% of respondents answering they don’t know what DeFi is or have no involvement at all. Those who said they are curious and want to learn about DeFi numbered at 39%. Only 10% of respondents said they have high-farming yields and 19% are new to DeFi but have tried it.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.