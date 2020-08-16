31 Overly Sexual Songs Millennials Know

There’s been some faux conservative controversy about the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video being “too sexual” or something…which is stupid because music has always been sexual. Millennials should know — we were raised on music that explains why we’re all horny trash with daddy issues.

Here’s a list of 31 songs that made millennials the trashy, messy people we are today:

1.

“Dirrty” by Christina Aguilera


Christina Aguilera / youtube.com

A song that popularized crotchless leather chaps, orgies in wrestling rings, and group sex in showers to teens everywhere.

2.

“Hot in Herre” by Nelly


Nelly / youtube.com

The song that invented the subgenre of music known as “songs you grind to at middle school dances.”

3.

“Naughty Girl” by Beyoncé


Beyoncé / youtube.com

A middle school dance grinding staple.

4.

“Fuck the Pain Away” by Peaches

5.

“Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich


youtube.com

You know there are a ton of millennials who have memories of getting side-eye from their parents ’cause they’d only yell out the “Save a horse, ride a cowboy” verse whenever this came on the radio in the car.

6.

“Lapdance” by N.E.R.D.


Pharrell / youtube.com

“Ooh, baby, you want me? Well, you can get this lap dance here for free!!!” —everyone on the dance floor screaming along during your middle school dance.

7.

“I Wanna Be Bad” by Willa Ford


Willa Ford / youtube.com

Millennials are who they are because of this woman right here, Willa Ford.

8.

“Take It Off” by the Donnas


The Donnas / youtube.com

The lyrics “Stop starin’ at my D cup / Don’t waste time just give it to me / C’mon, baby, just feel me up / C’mon, just give it up” taught a whole generation of millennials that it’s okay to be direct with a hookup!

9.

“Get Low” by Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz


Lil Jon / youtube.com

*Screams* “To the windows / to the walls / to the sweat drop down my balls / to all these bitches crawl / to all skeet skeet motherfucker (motherfucker!) / all skeet skeet got dam (got dam).” A classic.

10.

“Thong Song” by Sisqó

11.

“I’m a Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears


Britney Spears / youtube.com

Popularized the “sweaty” aesthetic.

12.

“Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya, and Lil’ Kim


Interscope / youtube.com

Because “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi (ce soir)?” is still the only French I know…besides, like, bonjour.

13.

“Wait (the Whisper Song)” by the Ying Yang Twins


The Ying Yang Twins / youtube.com

“Wait till you see my dick, hey, bitch.” —12-year-olds everywhere in 2005

14.

“Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland


Nelly Furtado / youtube.com

A catchy song about knowing you’re about go home and fuck some random person you met at the club.

15.

“It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy


Shaggy / youtube.com

A catchy song about both cheating and fucking all over your house.

16.

“What’s Your Fantasy” by Ludacris


Ludacris / youtube.com

Ludacris could have 17 songs on this list, but I think this one fits best. King of corrupting youth.

17.

“Too Close” by Next


Next / youtube.com

This song is literally about a boner poking someone.

18.

“How Many Licks?” by Lil’ Kim feat. Sisqó


WMG / youtube.com

Sorry, Mr. Owl, this song wasn’t about eating a Tootsie Pop.

19.

“Liquid Dreams” by O-Town

20.

“Milkshake” by Kelis


iamkelis / youtube.com

An important milestone in millennial history.

21.

“Bossy” by Lindsay Lohan


Lindsay Lohan / youtube.com

An underrated Lilo classic.

22.

“Peaches & Cream” by 112


Bad Boy Entertainment / youtube.com

The double entendres in this song were not subtle, and you knew exactly what they were singing about…“know what I mean?!”

23.

“Dip It Low” by Christina Milian


ChristinaMilianVEVO / youtube.com

Taught you how to make your man say, “Oooh.”

24.

“Oops (Oh My)” by Tweet


MsHoneychile
/ youtube.com

Before Twitter, there was Tweet. A revolutionary of her time.

25.

“Slow” by Kylie Minogue

27.

“Buttons” by the Pussycat Dolls feat. Snoop Dogg


ThePussycatDollsVEVO / youtube.com

A song that raised our generation.

28.

“Bad Touch” by the Bloodhound Gang


The Bloodhound Gang / youtube.com

Find me a fifth-grader in 2000 who didn’t know every word to this song.

29.

“Me & U” by Cassie


Bad Boy Entertainment / youtube.com

*Crawls on a dining room table, pretends to be a stripper, was 10 years old.*

30.

“My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” by Khia


Khia / youtube.com

This song brought eating ass (and everything else) to the forefront of millennial culture.

31.

“In My Pocket” by Mandy Moore


Mandy Moore / youtube.com

For those who don’t know, this song had a hidden message: When she says “nothing but pennies in my pocket,” it totally sounds like “nothing but panties in my pocket.” The more you know.

Nostalgia Trip

Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF

