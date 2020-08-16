31 Overly Sexual Songs Millennials Know

There’s been some faux conservative controversy about the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video being “too sexual” or something…which is stupid because music has always been sexual. Millennials should know — we were raised on music that explains why we’re all horny trash with daddy issues.
Here’s a list of 31 songs that made millennials the trashy, messy people we are today:
1.
“Dirrty” by Christina Aguilera
2.
“Hot in Herre” by Nelly
3.
“Naughty Girl” by Beyoncé
4.
“Fuck the Pain Away” by Peaches
5.
“Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich
6.
“Lapdance” by N.E.R.D.
7.
“I Wanna Be Bad” by Willa Ford
8.
“Take It Off” by the Donnas
9.
“Get Low” by Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz
10.
“Thong Song” by Sisqó
11.
“I’m a Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears
12.
“Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya, and Lil’ Kim
13.
“Wait (the Whisper Song)” by the Ying Yang Twins
14.
“Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland
15.
“It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy
16.
“What’s Your Fantasy” by Ludacris
17.
“Too Close” by Next
18.
“How Many Licks?” by Lil’ Kim feat. Sisqó
19.
“Liquid Dreams” by O-Town
20.
“Milkshake” by Kelis
21.
“Bossy” by Lindsay Lohan
22.
“Peaches & Cream” by 112
23.
“Dip It Low” by Christina Milian
24.
“Oops (Oh My)” by Tweet
25.
“Slow” by Kylie Minogue
27.
“Buttons” by the Pussycat Dolls feat. Snoop Dogg
28.
“Bad Touch” by the Bloodhound Gang
29.
“Me & U” by Cassie
30.
“My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” by Khia
31.
“In My Pocket” by Mandy Moore
