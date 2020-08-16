2020 Fantasy Football Mock Draft Simulator: Practice your draft strategy, find best picks, sleepers

Preparing for your 2020 fantasy football draft is important, and one tool that helps many get ready for the upcoming season is a mock draft. Looking at rankings and cheat sheets is great, but participating in a mock draft helps you know where players are actually going, can help you form a draft strategy and might even make you aware of sleepers who weren’t on your radar.

While mock drafts are helpful, they can also be time consuming. You’re waiting on others to make their picks, and sometimes people leave after making five selections. Every now and then you even get trolls who throw the draft out of order by selecting random players. Even if everything is perfect in terms of owners making smart choices and doing so in a timely fashion, the mock draft can still be thrown off if everyone else is drafting for their personal league settings.

PRACTICE STRATEGY: Fantasy Pros’ Mock Draft Simulator

To combat all this, you need a fantasy football mock draft simulator that allows you to input all of your league settings and will quickly simulate everyone’s picks with a logical, randomized selection (so the results aren’t the same every time). Fortunately, Fantasy Pros has such a tool, and it’s incredibly easy to use.

You can set up your league type (standard or dynasty), scoring settings (PPR, half-PPR, standard, etc.), draft type (snake, linear, auction), and position requirements (Superflex, two-QB, RB/WR/TE flex, etc.), and Pro members can even get advanced opponent pick logic. Pro members can also input keeper league settings, which is especially nice because finding a mock draft that can do that is incredibly rare. If you play in a keeper league, most of the players that would go in the first round of a redraft league will probably be kept, which renders a regular mock draft useless because you can’t accurately simulate a league with keeper picks.

The best part of the Fantasy Pros Mock Draft Simulator is that the draft goes by quickly as the computer simulates the other selections within seconds. Once it’s your pick, the mock draft will offer suggestions based on rankings from the top sites (which you can also customize based on the site where you play). You can either filter through all players or go position-by-position if you want to test out how starting WR-WR-WR (or RB-RB-QB…or RB-TE-WR…) in the first three rounds will work for you. Another nice touch to the mock draft is the fact FantasyPros gives all of the computer picks a fun fantasy football team name (“Can’t Stop The Thielen” was in my lobby).

With each selection you make, you’ll get a notification evaluating your pick, and at the end of your draft, you’ll get a grade saying how you did overall. Even though fantasy has so much luck involved and a good grade in the preseason may not mean much, it’s still nice to get some expert-inspired feedback. Try it out for yourself by clicking here.