Woman rushed to hospital after being mauled at Shelley Beach, Port Macquarie

A woman has been attacked by a shark on the NSW mid-north coast.

The 35-year-old was surfing at Shelley Beach at Port Macquarie about 9.30am when she was bitten on her right leg by a white shark.

Paramedics and the Westpac Helicopter rushed to the beach and she was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital with serious lower leg injuries.

A fellow surfer repeatedly hit the shark, believed to be between 2-3 metres long, until it let go of the woman’s leg.

He then helped the woman out of the water and up the beach where an ambulance was waiting.

“The bystanders on scene that rendered assistance should be commended,” Inspector Andrew Beverley, Duty Operations Manager for NSW Ambulance said.

“They did an amazing job before we arrived.”

Inspector Beverley said it was the third serious shark attack on the north coast in recent months.