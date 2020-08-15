While social media platforms did not create QAnon, they helped it go mainstream via recommendation systems designed to prioritize engagement (Charlie Warzel/New York Times)

Charlie Warzel / New York Times:
While social media platforms did not create QAnon, they helped it go mainstream via recommendation systems designed to prioritize engagement — A supporter of the dangerous conspiracy theory is most likely headed to Congress. The social media platforms have some soul-searching to do.
