While social media platforms did not create QAnon, they helped it go mainstream via recommendation systems designed to prioritize engagement (Charlie Warzel/New York Times)

Charlie Warzel / New York Times:

While social media platforms did not create QAnon, they helped it go mainstream via recommendation systems designed to prioritize engagement  —  A supporter of the dangerous conspiracy theory is most likely headed to Congress.  The social media platforms have some soul-searching to do.

