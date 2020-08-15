What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies on today? TV schedule, start time for NBA play-in tournament

The NBA added a new element to the 2020 playoffs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic shortening the season.

The rule heading into the seeding games was that if a team in a conference finished four or fewer games out from the No. 8 seed, it would get an opportunity to reach the playoffs via a play-in tournament. No such scenario happened in the Eastern Conference, but in the Western Conference we get a (brief) series between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies.

This series could last just one game if the Trail Blazers are able to win Saturday afternoon. But if the Grizzlies win, then the series goes to a second and final game in which the winner can earn a playoff spot. That essentially covers it, but we explain the whole situation in more depth here.

NBA fans will get to enjoy this short series between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies before the official start of the NBA playoffs on Monday, Aug. 17.

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies on?

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Saturday, Aug. 15 TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Watch ESPN | NBA League Pass | fuboTV

The first game between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies will be aired on broadcast television on ABC. However, if you prefer to stream, then this game will also be available on ESPN’s WatchESPN app. If this series advances to a second game, Game 2 will be aired on ESPN.

Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters will be on the call.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies start time

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Saturday, Aug. 15 Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The play-in game between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies has an interesting afternoon start at 2:30 p.m. ET, or 11:30 a.m. PT. If this series goes to a Game 2, the second game will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies live stream

If you have an ESPN Plus subscription or a cable provider login, you will be able to watch either game through the WatchESPN app. The WatchESPN app can be accessed through most TV devices as well as mobile devices, such as your smartphone or tablet.

However, if you don’t have access to ESPN, you may be able to watch another way. There are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN: fuboTV, Sling, Hulu and YouTubeTV. Of the four, fuboTV, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

NBA play-in tournament schedule

The schedule for the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies series is going to be short. There is only one game scheduled at the moment, with a second game only coming if Memphis is able to win Saturday. The second game, if necessary, would take place the following day on Sunday.

The winner of this series will advance to the first round and play Tuesday against the Lakers.

Game Date Time TV channel Game 1 Saturday, Aug. 15 2:30 p.m. ET ABC Game 2* Sunday, Aug. 16 4:30 p.m. ET ESPN

*if necessary