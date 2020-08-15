Warren Buffett Buying Gold May Push Bitcoin to $50K, Investors Say By Cointelegraph

Warren Buffett Buying Gold May Push Bitcoin to $50K, Investors Say
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:), the $503 billion conglomerate led by Warren Buffett, sold Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) for a Canadian gold company Barrick Gold (NYSE:). Max Keiser, the founder of Heisenberg Capital and an early investor, says it could help buoy BTC to $50,000.
The quarterly shareholder filing of Berkshire Hathaway shows Buffett trimmed his position on most major banks, reported on Aug. 15. The firm sold a substantially large portion of its shares in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:), Wells Fargo (NYSE:) and PNG.
