Von Miller must produce in 2020 if he wants to stay with Broncos

The Broncos’ needs are many, but it’s essential for linebacker Von Miller to come back after taking a year off.

— Chuck B., Boulder

Kiz: Always follow the money. The big bucks suggest the Broncos decided after Super Bowl 50 they could get any Paxton, Case or Joe to play quarterback, so long they paid Miller handsomely. Well, it hasn’t worked out exactly as football operations director John Elway envisioned. Nevertheless, Elway insists the plan remains to lean on Miller and the defense in 2020 until quarterback Drew Lock, rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy and a rebuilt offensive line can gel. How many games will the Broncos win? Well, here’s my fearless prediction: If they don’t win at least 10 times, Denver won’t be the place where Miller plays football in 2021.

It matters to me that the Nuggets went 3-5 during their regular-season games in the NBA bubble. Tanking is weak.

— Kristi, Denver

Kiz: With rare exceptions, the intensity of NBA games in the bubble has paled in comparison to what we’ve seen from the NHL’s rock ’em-sock ’em action. Hockey beat hoops, because the NHL gave teams more to play for prior to the playoffs. While tanking is a harsh word, the NBA offered most coaches every reason to make winning secondary to staying healthy. As a result, passion on the court has often felt lukewarm, at best. We missed sports, but if it’s not important for Nikola Jokic to play in the fourth quarter, why should it be important for us to watch the game?

I said it at the beginning of the NHL season, way back in October: The Avalanche’s trade for Nazem Kadri was the best offseason move made by any team in the league. Kadri grinds, which apparently is a foreign concept in Toronto.

— Sean, Tempe, Ariz.

Kiz: Kudos to Avalanche exec Joe Sakic for realizing even a very skilled team needs a little mean.

I used to like you, Kiz. But you have no freakin’ clue on the issue of postponing college football games until spring. The safest place for athletes in-season is with their teammates, with an incentive to be safe, wear a mask and social distance from general college students, not turned out free to go and do whatever.

— N.K., Cornhuskers fan

Kiz: Those who argue college football players are safer in a team “bubble” than mingling with the general student population have a point. But a good point? If college football players are isolated from campus life, it’s not really college. It’s more like pro football. A job. Except without pay. Pulling on a Nebraska uniform should not make young men indentured servants to coach Scott Frost.

Was reading your column on the Broncos’ new normal and thought: I finally need to thank this guy. I’ve been reading and enjoying your takes on the Broncos for many years. Sometimes you make me mad, sometimes you make me laugh, but you always seem to be spot on, Kiz. Your hard work is read and appreciated.

— Thomas, Ladera Ranch, Calif.