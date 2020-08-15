Vitalik Buterin Says He Never Tried Yield Farming, Suggests to Evaluate Risks First By Cointelegraph

Vitalik Buterin Says He Never Tried Yield Farming, Suggests to Evaluate Risks First
Vitalik Buterin said he did not personally engage in any yield farming for tokens on decentralized finance.
In a tweet published on Friday, the co-founder explained that his only major interaction with yield-bearing DeFi protocols was putting “a few coins into Uniswap a long time ago.” Buterin said that he earned “a few percent on fees” before taking the money out at some undisclosed point.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.