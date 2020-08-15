Victoria records 279 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths

Victoria has recorded 279 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the past hours.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the fall in cases showed the pandemic was “heading in the right direction” but there remained a long road ahead for Victorians.

“These numbers are heading in the right direction. They speak to a strategy that is working.

“At the same , no-one day necessarily guarantees the outcome, that is a long hard slog.”

The latest figures mean Victoria has surpassed 300 fatalities during the pandemic while the national death toll stands at 395.

Mr Andrews said the latest deaths included one female and two males aged in their seventies, two females and four males aged in their 80s and four females and three males in their nineties.

He said 11 of those fatalities are linked to aged care facilities.

“Of course our thoughts, prayers and best wishes are with the families of each of those people who have passed away,”

There are 662 Victorians in hospital, 40 of whom are receiving intensive care. Twenty nine of those ICU patients are on a ventilator.

Mr Andrews said he was encouraged by the number of people in regional Victoria being tested.

“We have 158 active cases in Geelong, 49 active cases in greater Bendigo, and 27 active cases in Ballarat. That is stabilising … It’s really, really important that those people in those communities, the greater community, so not just the city itself, but some of the smaller communities, they look to Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong, to come forward and get tested.”

Mr Andrews said VIctoria was engaged in an “endurance race” to beat the pandemic.

“This is an endurance race, it is not a sprint in anyway. And while these numbers are positive, I wouldn’t anyone in any place in Victoria to think that we have the luxury of backing off, if you like. We have to stay the course on this.”

Victoria’s state of emergency has been extended until September 13, Mr Andrews said.

Yesterday the state recorded 303 new cases and four deaths – a fourth day of decreasing infections.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, said the current lockdown measures are having the desired effect and should give people “hope and confidence”.

“The actions that they have taken, especially in recent weeks, are showing up in our numbers now,” he said.

"As I always reinforce, no room for complacency, but I do think it's important that people understand that the actions that they have taken, especially in recent weeks, are showing up in our numbers now," he said.

Officials are looking for further signs that they might have reached the peak of the second wave.