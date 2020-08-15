US Postal Service Files Blockchain Voting Patent Following Trump Cuts By Cointelegraph

US Postal Service Files Blockchain Voting Patent Following Trump Cuts
A new patent has been filed by the U.S. Postal Service, or USPS, which appears to use Blockchain technology to make mail-in voting a safe alternative to physical polling stations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This news follows recent comments from President Donald Trump concerning the mail service’s funding as part of his fight against mail-in voting.
“This development relates to a voting system that also incorporates the use of cryptographic elements, such as blockchains, as are used with cryptographic currencies, to track and secure the vote by mail system,” said a patent filing, dated Aug. 13, 2020.
