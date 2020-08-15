Unraveling the Blockchain and Crypto Gaming World One Click at a Time By Cointelegraph

Unraveling the Blockchain and Crypto Gaming World One Click at a Time



Regular readers will no doubt be aware of the high expectations currently being placed on the shoulders of blockchain gaming. For advocates of blockchain technology, there is the hope that tapping into the estimated 2.5 billion gamers worldwide will provide a huge leap toward mainstream adoption.

Blockchain and distributed ledger technology continue to make inroads into all kinds of industries as an increasing number of people discover and gain an understanding of the benefits that it can bring. From supply chain efficiencies through certification of authenticity and provenance to the immutable nature of information stored on a blockchain, the technology is already seeing ever-increasing interest.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph