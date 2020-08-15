Unknown Hinson Under Fire for Attacking Dolly Parton Over Her Black Lives Matter Support

WENN

Some people have gone as far as demanding his firing from Adult Swim’s ‘Squidbillies’ after the voice actor/singer calls the ‘Jolene’ songtress ‘freak titted, old Southern bimbo’ after her comments on BLM.

–

Stuart Baker has landed in hot water after throwing shade at Dolly Parton over her support for the Black Live Matter Movement. The singer/comedian, who has been performing using the stage name Unknown Hinson, took a jab at the country music superstar following her comments on the BLM in an interview with Billboard.

In a screenshot of his Facebook post which has been circulating online, Stuart commented on an article about Dolly’s statements in support of the BLM. “So, now this freak titted, old Southern bimbo is a BLM Lover? Remember, s**t, Rednecks made you a Millionaire!” he allegedly wrote in the now-deleted post.

Unknown Hinson called out Dolly Parton over her BLM comments.

Apparently taking the heat from Dolly’s fans, he later clapped back at his haters as writing in another post, “Yeah leave. Leave Liberals! Unfriend me, please. Because I don’t want you UN-AMERICANS around! Have fun becoming an Eloi or something without a thought of your own where you bow down to the ALL-KNOWING-MINORITY! HAVE FUN forsaking your own race, culture and heritage. Have a nice time!”

The voice actor clapped back at critics.

Social media users soon slammed Stuart for attacking Dolly and his apparent racist stance, with many demanding his firing from Adult Swim’s animated series “Squidbillies” which airs on Cartoon Network. “How can @cartoonnetwork post this tweet while simultaneously employing this guy as a voice actor?! #squidbillies,” a Twitter user expressed her/his disbelief.

Another brought the issue to the network’s attention, posting along with screenshots of Stuart’s comments, “Hey @adultswimpr @CartoonNetPR @Squidbillies Stuart Baker, the voice of Early Cuyler on Squidbillies, is a racist. He had THIS to say about @DollyParton and #BlackLivesMatter He’s since deleted, but I saved it for you. I thought y’all supported #BLM how can you employ this turd?”

“I sent all of these quotes directly to Adult Swim. Please contact them. He shouldn’t have a media job,” another demanded. A fourth user defended Dolly, “No one f**ks with Dolly,” while someone else asked the network to take action as writing, “Hey @adultswim, y’all might wanna send Sheriff Sharif around to get your boy Early; he’s showing his entire a**…”

A disappointed fan of the show wrote, “I can’t believe the raciest remarks on Stuart Baker’s facebook page. I really liked @adultswim’s @Squidbillies on @cartoonnetwork until today. I never knew that show was his reality. I thought it was a joke. Sad days we live in. Sad days. And I stand with @DollyParton!”

Another agreed, “I feel you! I’m beyond disappointed. @adultswim, y’all need to check on your boy,” while one other added, “Dear @cartoonnetwork & @adultswim. Pretty much done with #UnknownHinson, hope you are too. #Squidbillies #EarlyCuyler.”

Someone else called out Stuart as “a racist sexist a**hole last night,” and one other expressed her/his disappointment as writing, “I have to say, I’m impressed. In only 23 words, Unknown Hinson managed to alienate women, black people, Dolly Parton fans, ‘rednecks’ (his term), his fans, Squidbillies fans, and tanking his entire 35 year legacy. That’s some serious word economy right there! I had to stop listening to him a few years back when I realized his songs weren’t satire and I’m glad to see he’s pretty much outed himself to the people who didn’t follow him close enough to know any better.”

Stuart’s Facebook page was briefly deactivated on Friday, August 14, but has returned without any public posts about the controversy. Cartoon Network has not responded to public’s outcry.