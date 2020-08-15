UK Crackdown Pulls Thousands of Crypto Scams Offline By Cointelegraph

UK Crackdown Pulls Thousands of Crypto Scams Offline
Over the past four months, the National Cyber Security Centre, or NCSC, removed over 300,000 URLs pertaining to fake celebrity-endorsed investment opportunities. More than a half of these sites belonged to fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes.
Per an announcement published by the NCSC on August 14, an increasing number of these scams utilized fake endorsements from national celebrities, such as Ed Sheeran and Richard Branson. This raised red flags for authorities, prompting the launch of a massive retaliatory campaign.
