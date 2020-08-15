UFO’s Founding Bassist Pete Way Dies From Serious Injuries Two Months After Accident

Facebook

The British rocker who left UFO for good in 2008 has passed away at the age of 69, two months after he was left with life-threatening injuries following an accident.

Founding UFO bassist Pete Way has died at the age of 69.

The British rocker passed away on Friday (14Aug20).

A statement posted on his official Facebook page reads, “He sustained life threatening injuries in an accident two months ago, but fought hard until finally succumbing to those injuries at 11.35am BST today. His wife, Jenny, was at his side.”

Way rose to fame as an original member of UFO, formed with singer Phil Mogg, guitarist Mick Bolton, and drummer Andy Parker in 1968.

He left the line-up in 1982, but returned briefly in 1988, and again for a lengthier stint in 1991, until health issues forced him to depart in 2008.

Way, who previously battled cancer, was also a co-founder of heavy metal stars Waysted and Fastway, with former Motorhead guitarist ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke.

The musician was also known for performing with the Michael Schenker Group and Ozzy Osbourne, and later launched his own group, The Pete Way Band.

In addition, Way worked as a producer, stepping behind the sound board for projects with Twisted Sister and the Cockney Rejects, and released his most recent solo album, “Walking on the Edge“, earlier this year (20).

Ozzy’s former bassist Geezer Butler led the tributes on Twitter, posting, “This year keeps getting worse. Pete Way, one of the ‘characters’ of metal… has passed… Very funny man. RIP Pete.”

Thin Lizzy‘s Damon Johnson wrote, “We lost another legend today. Pete Way was a major influence on so many. And not just on how to write and record great music, but how to look cool as f**k in the process. #PeteWayRIP”, and rocker Mike Portnoy shared, “So sad to hear of the passing of the legendary Pete Way. He was the prototype badass early metal bassist who surely inspired the likes of guys like Steve Harris and Nikki Sixx. UFO’s Strangers In The Night remains one of my favorite live albums of all time. #RIPPeteWay”.