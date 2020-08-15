UFC 252 live stream: How to watch Miocic vs Cormier III online

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will finally settle their long standing rivalry at UFC 252 in Las Vegas this weekend and we have all the details on how you can watch the highly anticipated Miocic vs Cormier III online or on TV in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia. Miocic and Cormier first met in the octagon back in July of 2018 at UFC 226. At the time, Cormier was already the light heavyweight champion. However, he returned to the heavyweight division and delivered a first round knockout to Cormier to become a two-division UFC champion. Miocic vs Cormier II took place last year in August at UFC 241 but this time Miocic managed to gain the upper hand and regain the heavyweight title from Cormier with a fourth-round TKO.

Regardless of who ends up winning Saturday's heavyweight title bout, this will be 41-year-old Cormier's last fight as he announced earlier this year that he'll retire from the sport and "ride off into the sunset" after UFC 252. UFC president Dana White has also said that the winner of the trilogy will be the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history. Elsewhere on the card, Sean O'Malley will take on Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout, Junior Dos Santos will face off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout and John Dodson and will go up against Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight bout. Whether you're rooting for Miocic, Cormier or just want to see how the trilogy fight between two UFC heavyweight legends plays out, we'll show you exactly how to get a UFC 252 live stream from anywhere in the world. UFC 252 – Where and when? UFC 252 will be held at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 15. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.