‘Twilight’ New Companion Novel ‘Midnight Sun’ Sells One Million Copies in First Week

The new book written by Stephenie Meyer has topped the New York Times bestseller list as it surpassed sales of one million copies, only one week after being launched.

The new book, a retelling of the supernatural love story from the point of Edward Cullen instead of Bella Swan, reached the total in North America after just one week, publisher Hachete Book Group and Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday (13Aug20).

The combined sales figure includes pre-orders, sales of print books, ebooks and audiobooks. Additional incoming orders from consumers also applies to sales figure.

The book currently sits atop the New York Times’ Children’s Series list and is an international bestseller with the number one spots in the U.K., Brazil, Holland, and Germany.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring people back to the Twilight Saga world and to celebrate this major achievement with Stephenie and the fans and booksellers who’ve supported her for the last fifteen years,” said Megan Tingley, Executive Vice President and Publisher of Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

“In addition to the breathtaking sales, it is profoundly gratifying to hear how much the fans are loving the novel. The resounding response to the read has been, ‘It was definitely worth the wait!'”

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long, it didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore,” said Meyer of her latest release.

The author was originally set to publish “Midnight Sun” in 2008, but cancelled the publication plans after a copy of her manuscript was leaked online.

The “Twilight” saga inspired a hit movie series, starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as Edward and Bella, respectively.