Top candidates to replace Alvin Gentry as Pelicans head coach

In what can’t be considered too much of a surprise, the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday fired head coach Alvin Gentry following a 30-win 2019-20 season.

Gentry has been on the hot seat pretty much since New Orleans hired him ahead of the 2015-16 season. He finishes his Pelicans tenure with a substandard 175-225 record.

The New Orleans head coaching job will now be among the most attractive in the NBA. Whoever lands the job will be able to work with one of the most talented young groups in the NBA, including Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Below, we look at the best possible candidates to replace Gentry in New Orleans