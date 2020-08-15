To secure its supply chains and information networks against Chinese attacks, the US needs to reindustrialize and develop a skilled and innovative workforce (Jacob Helberg/Foreign Policy)

Jacob Helberg / Foreign Policy:
To secure its supply chains and information networks against Chinese attacks, the US needs to reindustrialize and develop a skilled and innovative workforce — In 2011, then-President Barack Obama attended an intimate dinner in Silicon Valley. At one point, he turned to the man on his left.
