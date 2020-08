Spotify Sides With Epic Games in Battle Against Apple’s App Store Fees

Spotify, which has also faced off with Apple over Apple’s App Store policies and fees, today weighed in on Epic Games’ fight with Apple over Fortnite’s removal from the App Store. Unsurprisingly, Spotify has sided with Epic Games, applauding Epic’s decision to “take a stand against Apple.” From a statement provided to Recode’s Peter Kafka:We applaud Epic Games’ decision to take a stand…