Three best developments from the NBA’s seeding games

Devin Booker’s performance during the Phoenix Suns’ undefeated run in Orlando was the peak of the first-time All-Star’s career. But as good as he was, it came as no surprise from the only active NBA player with membership in the ultra-exclusive 70-point game club. What was surprising for the Suns was the drastically improved play of Booker’s teammates. The Suns quickly became the Cinderella story of the bubble, and while Booker was the team’s leading man, head coach Monty Williams was the mastermind behind the scenes.

The Suns’ head coaching position has been a revolving door in recent years, with none of Williams’ three predecessors lasting two full seasons. Williams has begun building the franchise’s culture again, which has been lacking a clear definition since Steve Nash’s departure in 2012. After a four-month layoff during the middle of the regular season, establishing chemistry was a new and daunting task for all of the NBA’s coaches, but it did not faze Williams.

Phoenix had the highest net rating of any team in the seeding games at plus-12.9, a staggering increase from their minus-1.0 net rating from before the hiatus. Booker was not the only member of the Suns whom Williams instilled confidence in, as the Suns’ role players thrived as well. Ricky Rubio played more confidently than ever before, knocking down shots that his previous coaches would have discouraged him from taking. The young players Phoenix has invested in, like Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, not only received crucial minutes for their development, but they also produced in those minutes.

While the ending of the Suns’ season is undoubtedly disappointing, Williams is the ideal leader for an up-and-coming team that plays with passion and energy. During their time in Orlando, the Suns made a mockery of anyone who questioned their inclusion in the restart. Phoenix has solidified its coach and superstar of the future in Williams and Booker. And given the success of the entire team, there will be a reason for optimism in the desert next season for the first time in a long time.

