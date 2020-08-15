The Yam Protocol Will Migrate Old Tokens to an Audited Contract By Cointelegraph

The Yam Protocol Will Migrate Old Tokens to an Audited Contract
After the original Yam Finance protocol collapsed due to a single line of code, its developers are planning to relaunch the project on new, audited smart contracts.
In a blog post published on Friday, the developers outlined a migration plan that will see the already existing tokens get transferred on a new smart contract with a properly functioning rebase.
