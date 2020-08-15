Taylor Swift Used Helicopters to Keep Paparazzi at Bay During Video Shoot

Instagram

A star in ‘You Need to Calm Down’ music video reveals how the ‘Speak Now’ singer fended off the shutterbugs and kept the top-secret filming from leaking.

Taylor Swift apparently didn’t let the stars of her “You Need to calm Down” music video know the track is an LGBTQ+ anthem.

According to Olympian Adam Rippon, who features in the visual alongside stars including Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Billy Porter, and Ellen DeGeneres, he had no clue about the pop star’s message before filming his cameo last year (19).

“When we shot the music video we did not hear the song,” he revealed in an interview on “Hot and Rich” with comedian Cait Raft. “I had never heard the song.”

However, when he recognised castmates including Hayley Kiyoko and “Queer Eye” ‘s Fab Five he realised there might be a theme, “I started looking around and was like, ‘Oh, everyone’s gay.’ ”

According to Rippon, the shoot was a major happening, as he recalled, “There was a car that picked me up and then we made a stop (where) I had to drop my phone off. Then we drove to the set after that.”

The video was so top-secret, he shared, that there were two helicopters circling above to make sure there were no spies or paparazzi in sight.

While security was tight on set, Rippon gushed of Swift, “She was way nicer and way more down to earth than I ever expected.”

He went on to admit he’s not a close friend of Taylor’s and wasn’t exactly sure why he was asked to join. He joked, “I guess I’m just famous.”