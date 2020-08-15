Sydney Swans’ Elijah Taylor suspended for 2020 season, COVID-19 protocol breach in WA, girlfriend snuck into resort accommodation

Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor has been suspended for the rest of the AFL 2020 season after breaching the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols as well as the guidelines from Western Australia’s state government by bringing his girlfriend to the team hotel while quarantined.

The AFL confirmed the decision on Saturday evening in a statement.

“Taylor breached the protocols after his partner entered the Sydney Swans quarantine accommodation in Western Australia when not authorised to do so,” the AFL said.

“It is a breach of not only the AFL return to play protocols but also the Western Australian COVID-19 quarantine directions that currently apply to all Sydney Swans players and officials at their quarantine accommodation.

“The AFL, in conjunction with the club, investigated the matter and has determined that Taylor be suspended for the rest of the season.”

The Swans also copped a $50,000 fine for Taylor’s breach with $25,000 suspended, and $25,000 included in their 2021 Soft Cap.

The “extremely disappointed” Sydney club released an immediate statement in response to the AFL’s sanctions and explained how the breach occurred.

“On Friday night, the club became aware that the partner of one of our players had visited the resort where the team is undertaking a 14-day quarantine period,” the Sydney Swans statement read.

“The player, Elijah Taylor, is originally from Western Australia.

“The club immediately notified the AFL and WA Police and has been working with both parties on the necessary steps forward.

“WA Police have notified the club that Taylor can continue his quarantine with the team, while his partner will also be required to quarantine for 14 days.”

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley accepted the punishment handed down and said that all players were aware of the rules in place and the importance of adhering to them in a 2020 season which is facing unprecedented challenges.

“We’re extremely disappointed to be in this position as our staff and players are all well aware of both the AFL protocols and the restrictions we are required to adhere to while in quarantine,” Harley said.

“We have spoken to Elijah at length and he understands the seriousness of this situation, which has also been reiterated to the entire team.

“We also appreciate that the circumstances of this year are unique and challenging for everyone, and we will continue to provide support to Elijah, as well as our other staff and players who are away from their families.

“The club would like to unreservedly apologise to the WA community. Clearly the restrictions we are adhering to are designed to protect the community and any breach is unacceptable.”

Taylor’s manager Tom Secull released a statement to Fox Sports following news of the breach.

”Elijah is very remorseful,” Secull said.

“He has fully cooperated with the AFL, WA Police and the AFL.

“He will have to be accountable for his actions and is disappointed. He will strive to learn from his mistake .”

Taylor is in his rookie year in the AFL, with only four senior games to his name this year with the Swans. The 19-year-old from Perth was the 36th pick from the 2019 AFL Draft.

AFL General Counsel Andrew Dillon said there was “no excuse” for the breach.

“When in quarantine the rules are clear,” he said.

“The actions by Elijah not only breach the AFL’s protocols, but made it a police matter by breaching the Western Australian COVID-19 quarantine directions.”