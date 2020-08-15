Swipe Is the Latest Project to Integrate Chainlink’s Price Oracles By Cointelegraph

Swipe Is the Latest Project to Integrate Chainlink’s Price Oracles
Swipe wallet and crypto debit card platform has integrated Chainlink (LINK) data oracles to improve the accuracy of reward issuance and token burns.
Swipe CEO Joselito Lizarondo said Chainlink’s decentralized price feeds will provide more accurate and fair token conversion prices for users and was an important step towards greater decentralization:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.