Swipe Is the Latest Project to Integrate Chainlink’s Price Oracles By Cointelegraph

Swipe wallet and crypto debit card platform has integrated Chainlink (LINK) data oracles to improve the accuracy of reward issuance and token burns.

Swipe CEO Joselito Lizarondo said Chainlink’s decentralized price feeds will provide more accurate and fair token conversion prices for users and was an important step towards greater decentralization:

