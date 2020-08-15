Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [August 10-16]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Capone

Based on true events, Capone follows infamous gangster Al Capone after an 11-year prison stint as he suffers from neurosyphilis and dementia.

Capone was written and directed by Josh Trank (Chronicle) and stars Tom Hardy (The Revenant), Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me), Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), Vancouver’s own Noel Fisher (Shameless) and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks).

Original release date: May 12th, 2020 (video on demand)

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 10th, 2020

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41 percent (based on 127 reviews)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji [Amazon Original]

Hosted by Bear Grylls (Man vs. Wild), this revival of Mark Burnett’s old Eco-Challenge series sees 66 teams compete in a challenging race across Fiji.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 14th, 2020

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 10 episodes (43 to 54 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso [Apple Original]

An American football coach moves to England to manage a soccer team, despite having no experience.

The series is a continuation of the character Sudeikis played in a series of promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League.

Ted Lasso was created by Jason Sudeikis (Saturday Night Live) and Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) and stars Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones) and Juno Temple (Vinyl).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 14th, 2020 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (about 30 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent (based on 26 reviews)

Crave

Anthony Jeselnik @ JFL

At Just For Laughs, Anthony Jeselnik hosts fellow comedians K. Trevor Wilson, Nick Beaton, Andrew Schulz, Becky Lucas, The Lucas Brothers and Ron Funches.

Crave release date: August 14th, 2020

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 46 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Lovecraft Country

A young Black man travels across 1950s-era segregated America in search of his father with his friend and uncle, all while dealing with racism and creatures originating from a book by famed horror writer H.P. Lovecraft.

Based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country was created by Misha Green (Underground) and stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey), Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) and Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story).

It’s worth noting that this is one of the series from U.S.-only streaming service HBO Max that is available exclusively on Crave in Canada.

Crave release date: August 16th, 2020 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Drama, horror

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 49 reviews)

Selena + Chef

Singer-actress Selena Gomez (Revival) hones her culinary skills during quarantine with the help of top chefs, including Roy Choi, Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso and Candice Kumai.

It’s worth noting that this is another the series from U.S.-only streaming service HBO Max that is available exclusively on Crave in Canada.

Crave release date: August 13th, 2020 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Reality, cooking

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 25 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 49 reviews)

Disney+

Magic Camp [Disney+ Original]

A down-on-his-luck returns to the camp of his youth, where a group of misfits try to help him rediscover his love of magic.

Magic Camp was directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls) and stars Adam DeVine (Workaholics), Gillian Jacobs (Community) and Jeffrey Tambor (Arrested Development).

Disney+ Canada release date: August 14th, 2020

Genre: Comedy, family

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Weird But True! (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

The newest season of National Geographic’s Weird But True! kids show follows hosts and educators Charlie Engelman and Carly Ciarrocchi as they hunt for dinosaur fossils, hiking volcanoes, flying planes and more.

Disney+ Canada release date: August 14th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Kids education

Runtime: 13 episodes (about 24 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Netflix

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story [Netflix Original]

The second season of Netflix’s Dirty John true crime anthology series follows socialite Betty Broderick, who was convicted of killing her ex-husband amid a bitter divorce.

Dirty John was created by Alexandra Cunningham (Desperate Housewives) and stars Amanda Peet (Brockmire), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) and Rachel Keller (Legion).

Netflix Canada release date: August 14th, 2020

Genre: True crime drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (41 to 48 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 17 reviews)

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event [Netflix Original]

The casts of The Big Show Show, Mr. Iglesias, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia and Family Reunion come together in a special comedy crossover series.

Some of the stars include Big Show (The Big Show Show), Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias), Paulina Chávez (Ashley Garcia) and Tia Mowry (Family Reunion).

Netflix Canada release date: August 10th, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Four episodes (27 to 30 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 17 reviews)

Project Power [Netflix Original]

An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop team up to hunt for the source of a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.

Project Power was directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Paranormal Activity 3) and stars Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 Days of Summer) and Dominique Fishback (The Deuce).

Netflix Canada release date: August 14th, 2020

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on 36 reviews)

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids [Netflix Original]

Comedian Rob Schneider (Saturday Night Live) riffs on life, love and dinosaur dreams.

Netflix Canada release date: August 11th, 2020

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 44 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

(Un)well [Netflix Original]

This docuseries investigates the shady sides of the lucrative wellness industry.

Netflix Canada release date: August 12th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (48 to 58 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

