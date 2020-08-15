‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Works in Restaurant as TV Production Remains on Break

Instagram

The actor who plays Dustin Henderson in the Netflix hit series has been spotted by fans working behind the counter at a restaurant in his home state of New Jersey.

“Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo is giving New Jersey residents a summer surprise – he’s working at an eatery there to kill the time until he’s back on set.

The 17-year-old actor is in his native state helping out at a Long Beach Island restaurant, where some of his relatives are employed, after production on the fourth season of the hit Netflix series was shut down in March (20) due to the coronavirus.

Representatives for Gaten have confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that stunned fans spotted him behind the counter even though he was wearing a hat and a cloth face mask.

“Stranger Things” has yet to pick up filming again on season four, but show bosses are now moving ahead with pre-production and published casting calls for actors in industry publications this week (ends14Aug20).

A release date for the new season has not yet been announced.