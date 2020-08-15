Sophie Turner Calls Joe Jonas Her “Baby Daddy” for the First Time in Birthday Tribute

Sophie Turner revealed the cute nicknames she calls Joe Jonas. But one, in particular, stood out.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 15, the Game of Thrones alum shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband and father of her child.

“Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy,” she captioned her post, alongside a black-and-white image of herself with the Jonas Brothers singer.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough and gushed over the pair in the comment section. “COUPLE GOALS JOINED THE CHAT,” one user responded. Another chimed in, “Not me almost crashing my car when you posted this lol.”

Others were surprised by Sophie’s post considering it’s the first time she’s publicly addressed the baby news and commented on Joe’s fatherhood. “BABY DADDY HOLY S–T,” one fan replied. “OMG BABY DADDY,” another added.

Last month, reps for the duo confirmed to E! News that they had welcomed their little one. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a statement read.