Sophie Turner Calls Joe Jonas Baby Daddy On His Birthday

Bradley Lamb
If you didn’t already know, today is basically a national holiday because it’s Joe Jonas’s birthday! Turning 31, the Jo Bro has already gotten many a loving message to help celebrate his day.

From his younger brother and fellow Jo Bro, Nick:

From his older brother (and my favorite bandmate), Kevin:


kevinjonas/ Twitter

And most important of all, from his wife, Sophie Turner:

Sophie and Joe’s reps confirmed the birth of their baby girl, but this is the first time either of them have directly addressed their child together.


sophiet/instagram

Emphasis on “BABY DADDY!” But “bub” does sound like a super cute nickname.

Though this may not seem like a huge deal, the couple has been pretty private about parenthood up until this point. Just this itty bitty breadcrumb is enough to get us fans excited.


jonasconcerts/ Twitter

We’re hoping Joe is enjoying his first birthday as a parent, especially with such supportive friends and family by his side.

Happy birthday, Joe!


Jonas Brothers/ Youtube/ Gyfcat

