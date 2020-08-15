Snoop Dogg Releases Nipsey Hussle Tribute Song on the Eve of Late Rapper’s 35th Birthday

‘Nipsey Blue’ features the hip-hop veteran making slight changes to the lyrics of Dorothy Moore’s ’70s hit ‘Misty Blue’ in remembrance of his frequent collaborator.

Snoop Dogg has saluted the memory of Nipsey Hussle on a new song, released on the eve of what would have been the tragic rapper’s 35th birthday.

“Nipsey Blue” dropped on Friday, August 14, and features the hip-hop veteran singing along to Dorothy Moore‘s ’70s hit “Misty Blue”, making only slight changes to the lyrics to remember his frequent collaborator.

Taking to Twitter to announce the new tribute track, Snoop wrote, “miss u Nip (sic)”.

The accompanying music video includes old footage of the pair hanging out, with Snoop heaping praise on Nipsey for his talent and drive.

Nipsey was fatally shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March, 2019. He was just 33.