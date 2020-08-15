Sia Covers Classic Children’s Song ‘Riding on My Bike’ for Charity Album

WENN

The ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker joins Tove Lo and many more to revamp children’s songs for the upcoming collection ‘At Home with the Kids’ to raise funds for good cause.

Singers Sia and Tove Lo have joined forces with Portugal. The Man and Chromeo to revamp classic children’s songs for a new charity album.

“At Home with the Kids” features 23 covers of childhood favourites, with all net proceeds benefitting the Save the Children Fund.

Sia performs her take on “Riding On My Bike”, Portugal. The Man tackle “Tomorrow”, Chromeo rework “Georgy Porgy”, and Tove sings “Buzz Buzz Hop Hop”.

Others contributing to the project include Christina Perri (“It’s a Small World”), singer/rapper KYLE (“Pickle”), country star Anderson East (“I Ain’t No Zebra I’m a Bumblebee”), Shelley FKA DRAM (“Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”), and Midland (“Farmer John”).

Singer/songwriter Matt Maeson‘s “Giants” recording serves as one of two new singles from the upcoming release, and he invited three little loved ones to join him on the track.

“I’m excited and proud to have been given the opportunity to write and record a song that not only hopefully speaks to someone out there when things are crazy and uncertain, but also helps to raise money for an essential cause,” he shares in a statement.

“I love my three nephews who performed on this song with me, so whether it’s education, health or protection for kids in need, Save the Children is a super important presence in communities around the world and I’m grateful to help.”

Rapper Gnash‘s version of “Night Night” also dropped on Friday (14Aug20), and he is eager for families at home amid the coronavirus pandemic to hear the single.

“With this song and this project, I know all of us involved wanted to make something for the kids and the parents at home right now,” he says. “Night Night reminds me of the songs my dad would sing me to sleep with when I was a child.”

“It’s amazing because now I get to bring a new lullaby into the world and help some kids while we’re at it… and adults too! I know I’ve already fallen asleep to it a few times.”

“At Home with the Kids” is set to hit retailers on 28 August.