Ryan Reynolds Pandemic PSA Asking Not To Kill His Mom

Ryan Reynolds, known for his creative ways of engaging with fans and keeping them informed, released a hilarious and informative PSA urging people to follow social distancing guidelines.
It all started when B.C. Premier John Horgan asked Ryan Reynolds for help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in a press conference and tweet.
In his quick-witted ways, Ryan turned around a hilarious PSA of his own by leaving a message for Horgan and all Canadians.
He began his message by poking a bit of fun at himself. “I don’t think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir. Unless it’s plastic surgery, which — a lot of people don’t know this — but I used to be Hugh Jackman.”
“Young folks in B.C., they’re partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it, too.”
“It’s terrible that [COVID-19] affects our most vulnerable. B.C., that’s home to some of the coolest older people on Earth,” Ryan said, later poking fun at his own mom (not for the first time, btw).
“I hope young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom, frankly. Or David Suzuki.”
Ryan concluded with a better suggestion on how to party during the pandemic, explaining, “I love parties. My favorite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That’s a party.”
Some of the cheeky reactions to Ryan’s message are absolutely golden.
So don’t forget to wear masks and stay socially distanced. You can listen to Ryan’s entire PSA here.
