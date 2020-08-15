Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine: Interfax By

© . A handout photo shows samples of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in Moscow
MOSCOW () – Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.
Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.