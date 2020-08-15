Roper Technologies to buy Vertafore, a software vendor for the property and casualty insurance industry, for $5.35B from Bain Capital and Vista Equity Partners (Andrew G. Simpson/Insurance Journal)

Andrew G. Simpson / Insurance Journal:
Roper Technologies to buy Vertafore, a software vendor for the property and casualty insurance industry, for $5.35B from Bain Capital and Vista Equity Partners — Florida-based Roper Technologies has agreed to acquire insurance software maker Vertafore in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.35 billion.
