Rihanna Clowns Her Look-Alike With ‘R9’ Joke

Priscila Beatrice takes to her TikTok account to upload a video of herself impersonating the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker as Dej Loaf’s ‘Back Up’ is playing in the background.

Rihanna really knows how to play around with her fans’ hearts as they continue to wait for the release of her highly-anticipated album. The singer has recently discovered her look-alike, and she decided to use this opportunity to troll her over the upcoming project.

It all started after The Shade Room posted on their account a TikTok video of Priscila Beatrice impersonating Rih as Dej Loaf‘s “Back Up” was playing in the background. The “Umbrella” singer apparently caught wind of the video and jumped to the comment section of the post by writing, “Where the album sis #R9?” She was clearly also trolling her fans with the comment because it was the most common question they have been asking her.

Her comment naturally drove a lot of people wild. “At this point we’re just a joke to her,” one person commented. “tell rihanna stop playing these games w me , i can’t take this no more,” one other said, while another wrote, “Quit playing on my time RIRI I NEED THAT ALBUM.” There was also someone who said, “she most def absolutely plays too much LMAO! it’s like i wanna get mad but then again i can’t, she’s riri.”

Priscilla herself has responded to Rih’s comment, and it’s safe to say that she holds no bad feelings. “STOOOOOOP !!!! I still can’t believe it !!! Bad @badgalriri saw my video and commented !!!! Do you know what I’m feeling right now ??? I can’t stop crying with emotion !!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful !!!!!” she said on her Instagram account.

Rih has been teasing her album for quite a long time. The singer initially said that the project would be released last year, but it was eventually delayed. Recently, she hinted that the album would hit the stores sooner than expected. “Music is still my first love, so I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about. It is probably gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone,” she said at the time.