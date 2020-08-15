Revolution’s game vs. Philadelphia Union moved up one day

The New England Revolution’s next game, originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21, has been moved up to Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. The match against the visiting Philadelphia Union will be the first of six games in a 23-day period, including three at home.

The Revolution own a 1-1-3 record (6 points) in the regular season and will be taking the field for the first since losing to the Union, 1-0, in the elimination round of MLS is Back Tournament in Florida.

In addition, the Revolution II home match against the Richmond Kickers, previously rescheduled to Aug. 20, has been moved back to its original date on Friday, Aug. 21.