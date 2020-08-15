Raiders’ Jon Gruden denies COVID-19 ploy: ‘I take this as serious as anyone’

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has denied a report claiming he faked a positive COVID-19 test in a bizarre attempt to motivate his team.

An Aug. 5 report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo claimed Gruden recruited special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to lie to players on a video call, telling them Gruden had been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The stunt, Garafolo claimed, was meant to ensure players would take the coronavirus seriously.

But Gruden denied pulling such a stunt telling reporters Wednesday it was “totally untrue.”

“I take this as serious as anyone,” Gruden said.

That’s good to hear, considering the coronavirus has resulted in the deaths of 168,000 people in the U.S. alone and can result in longterm health issues among survivors. It’s serious enough for players throughout the league to opt out of the season in fear of contracting the disease. One of Gruden’s peers, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, revealed he had the disease in an episode of “Hard Knocks.”

Considering Gruden’s noted role as master motivator — and a few outlandish soundbites attributed to his name — it seemed within the realm of possibility he would attempt to pull a COVID-19-related prank. But Gruden made it clear he thinks it’s nothing to joke about. As for his real opinion on the coronavirus, Gruden offered this when asked whether he thought the NFL could start its 2020 campaign on time:

“It’s not my decision,” he said. “I trust the medical people advising us on what to do. I take it very seriously. I want to do what’s right for our players and coaches to be as safe as possible. I want to be part of beating this virus into the dirt. Whether or not we should or shouldn’t or will or won’t is not a question I have. I try to stay focused on the mission we have to be a great football team, the best we can possibly be, and stay healthy.”