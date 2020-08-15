Home Business Pompeo meets Polish leaders; signs defense agreement, discusses Belarus By

() – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on Saturday where they spoke about U.S.-Poland defense ties, including the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), and their support for the people of Belarus.

Pompeo and Morawiecki also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, securing 5G networks and a new bilateral agreement to cooperate in the development of Poland’s civil nuclear power program, a State Department spokeswoman said.

Pompeo and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak later signed the EDCA.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Belarus for a sixth consecutive day on Friday demanding that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down, dismissing as fraudulent a presidential election in which he claimed victory.

