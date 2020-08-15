Home Business Peru’s economy contracts 18.06% in June on coronavirus impact By

Peru’s economy contracts 18.06% in June on coronavirus impact By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


By Marco Aquino

LIMA () – Peru’s economy contracted 18.06% in June versus the same period a year earlier, the South American country’s government said on Saturday, the fourth straight month of contraction due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Peru, the world’s no. 2 producer, imposed a strict lockdown in March, though has recently looked to reopen key sectors of the economy.

The June drop is less severe than the 18.15% contraction analysts had estimated in a poll, and a step up from the 32.75% GDP decline in May.

In the first half of the year, the economy contracted 17.37% compared with the same period last year, Peru’s official INEI statistics body said, while it dropped 7.25% in the 12 months to June.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©