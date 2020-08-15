People Share What Celebs Were Like Before Fame

Jennifer Lawrence:

“I moved to Louisville middle of seventh grade year. She was my first friend, and the first person I had a sleepover with. We hit it off. She was very different from me — a cheerleader, came from a lot of wealth, but her family was really awesome and we were both kinda weird and outgoing so we become good friends very fast. Her family owned a farm that had a children’s summer camp (Hi-Ho) and we went to it a couple of times — she had one of her birthday parties there! I remember her kissing our friend Jon under a trampoline. We talked about it for way too long! We hung out fairly often until she moved to NYC.

I will say, what you see with her is what you get. She was always very quirky, kinda weird (which was funny because she was so preppy-presenting, but really wasn’t like that), she was very loud — made her presence known. It’s been bizarre seeing her in interviews because she acts the exact same.” — cg42069