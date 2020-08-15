People Love Bitcoin And Tesla By Cointelegraph

TradingView Confirms It: People Love Bitcoin And Tesla
All eyes are on (BTC), crypto’s largest coin by market cap, and Tesla (NASDAQ:), a future-centric car company run by eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, thanks to a standout year for both assets.
Tradable equity in Tesla, under the ticker TSLA, has captured more of the American public’s attention than any other investable asset, according to July figures from financial charting platform TradingView, posted on Aug. 13. Bitcoin held the spotlight as the second most popular asset charted on the platform.
