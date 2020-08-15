Packers prez: More than 80% of season-ticket holders opted out

It appears that Green Bay Packers season-ticket holders are opting to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic and not attend football games.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Packers president Mark Murphy says more than 80 percent of season-ticket holders have opted out of the 2020 season.

Murphy told Packers.com that it influenced his decision to play at least the first two games of the season without fans at Lambeau Field.

“The fact that that high a percentage of our fans were not comfortable coming to games was a factor that weighed into my thinking,” Murphy said.

Lambeau Field consistently sells out for every Packers home game, and there are more than 100,000 fans on the season-ticket waiting list despite Green Bay being the NFL’s smallest city.

The Packers could potentially host fans on Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Many teams have opted to hold games without fans or very limited capacity this season. The New England Patriots announced that Gillette Stadium will be reduced to 20 percent capacity, while the Las Vegas Raiders announced no fans will be allowed in the team’s brand-new Allegiant Stadium.