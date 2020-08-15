OKEx May Delist Ethereum Classic If It Doesn’t Upgrade Its Security By Cointelegraph

OKEx May Delist Ethereum Classic If It Doesn’t Upgrade Its Security
ETC is facing delisting from OKEx in the wake of a 51% attack that cost the exchange $5.6 million.
According to a report recently released by OKEx, the perpetrators registered five accounts between June 26 and July 9, 2020, subsequently depositing 68,230.02 ZEC (worth more than $5 million) on their platform.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.