NRL news | Payne Haas crusher tackle charge, Broncos vs Raiders, Siliva Havili

Broncos star Payne Haas is facing a two or three-game ban for a crusher tackle on Canberra’s Siliva Havili.

Compunding the misery of yet another Brisbane loss, Haas copped a grade two dangerous contact (head/neck) charge after Saturday night’s game.

He can cop a two-game suspension with an early guilty plea or risk three matches if he contests the charge at the NRL judiciary.

The apparent crusher tackle happened in the 74th minute. Haas had no prior similar offences to worsen the charge.

Broncos forward Payne Haas takes a run against Canberra. (Getty)

Titans forward Kevin Proctor was referred straight to the judiciary for an apparent bite on Sharks playmaker Shaun Johnson.

Rabbitohs forward Liam Knight is a facing one-to-two-game ban for a dangerous contact incident involving Cowboys opponent Jordan McLean. North Queensland hooker Jake Granville can avoid suspension with an early guilty plea for dangerous contact on South Sydney flyer Alex Johnston.