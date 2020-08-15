NRL news, Josh Hannay blasts ‘unbelievably dumb’ Cowboys finish

Cowboys interim coach Josh Hannay has blasted his troops’ “unbelievably dumb” finish in their final minute 31-30 capitulation to South Sydney on Saturday night.

In a see-sawing affair, both sides went blow-for-blow as they mercilessly traded the lead at Country Bank Stadium.

The Cowboys looked to have just done enough when Scott Drinkwater capitalised off a Damien Cook blunder to play in Tom Opacic, bagging a six-point lead with seven minutes to go.

But what ensued was perhaps one of the most thrilling final five minutes in 2020 as the Rabbitohs ran back a try of their own, won a penalty and ran nearly the length of the field in their final set to allow Adam Reynolds to kick clear by a single point.

Adam Reynolds kicks a decisive field goal to down the Cowboys. (Getty) (Getty)

It was heart-stopping footy, but Hannay was left dumfounded at full-time as he roasted his side’s inability to close out what looked like a sure-fire win.

“I don’t know what to say in reference to what happened at the end there,” Hannay said at his post-match press conference, admitting he also gave the team a spray last week.

“There are guys in there apologising and upset but I’m sick of … We’re premiers at saying the right thing as a group. I’ve heard us say the right thing for too long, but we keep going out there.

NRL Highlights: Cowboys v Rabbitohs – Round 14

“I’m over us saying all the right words and not doing it correctly on the field. I’ve heard some premiership-winning speeches from us as a group, they say some wonderful things, but talk about not backing it up.

“There were a number of individuals that came up with some bonehead plays. Schoolboy. Bonehead.”

Josh Hannay was less than impressed with his troops on Saturday night. (Getty) (Getty)

Reynolds was the star of the night and would also open the scoring when he took it upon himself to charge the Cowboys’ line, leaving the bamboozled with a last-minute chip-and-chase.

The win sees South Sydney greatly bolster the finals hopes as they climbed into sixth on the NRL ladder after starting the season slowly.