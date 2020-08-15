NRL news | Brisbane Broncos’ Tevita Pangai Jr sacking, bad-mouthing to Roosters claims

Besieged Broncos star Tevita Pangai Jr is reportedly “fuming” about claims that he bad-mouthed the club to Roosters chairman Nick Politis.

Pangai Jr is on the brink of being sacked by Brisbane, who deemed his biosecurity breach while attending a barber shop opening to be the final straw in a string of disciplinary issues.

The Tongan Test prop has been accused “of bad-mouthing his teammates, coach and the club in a sensitive conversation” with Politis, according to Nine NRL reporter Danny Weidler – writing in his Sun Herald column.

Weidler said that Pangai Jr was so incensed by the allegation that he had contacted a lawyer to launch a defence. He may “need to provide a legally binding document to outline what was said”.

The prop reportedly reached out to the Roosters last month, to gauge their interest in his services; though he was told last week he wasn’t wanted.

Tevita Pangai Jr. (Getty)

In attempting to sack Pangai Jr, the Broncos will also claim that Pangai Jr skipped a team meal last Saturday and point to his poor judiciary record, Weidler wrote.

Pangai Jr, via lawyers, will contest Brisbane’s claims. While the $650,000 per season forward has not denied being caught in multiple biosecurity breaches, he feels that he is being treated harshly compared to fellow offenders like Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr, Weidler wrote. Mitchell and Addo-Carr were fined for breaching lockdown laws during the NRL’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown.