NRL news, Adam Reynolds kicks South Sydney closer to finals football in Cowboys thriller

South Sydney skipper Adam Reynolds has kicked his Bunnies closer to finals football with an ice-cold field goal to stun North Queensland in a 31-30 thriller in Townsville.

Both sides went tit-for-tat all night, and when the Cowboys looked to have done enough when they lead by two with three minutes to go, Reynolds rose to the occasion.

Kicking a pin-point penalty with minutes left, Reynolds would step up again in the final minute to seal a beautiful field-goal to leave the Cowboys scratching their heads.

The skipper would also start the scoring at Country Bank Stadium when he took it upon himself to charge the Cowboys’ line, leaving the bamboozled with a last-minute chip-and-chase.

Adam Reynolds kicks a decisive field goal to down the Cowboys. (Getty) (Getty)

Returning for the second-half both sides turned it up a notch when they went try-for-try as they refused to relinquish the lead in a four-try 18-minute flurry.

Alex Johnston had his try negated by a hit-back from Michael Morgan before teammate Mitch Dunn followed suit to cancel out Campbell Graham’s effort.

Damien Cook will breathe a sigh of relief after fumbling a knock on off the back of the scrum. The error allowed Tom Opacic to gift the Cowboys a six-point lead in the final minutes before a second from Johnston and Reynolds’ kicking game turned the match on its head.

The win sees South Sydney greatly bolster the finals hopes as they climbed into sixth on the NRL ladder after starting the season slowly.

Reynolds scores off chip and chase